Top News Today, September 8: National and International Updates for School Assembly

Keeping themselves updated on news is important for students, and this is facilitated by daily news updates. On September 8, 2025, students of schools across India will report the day's headline news in morning assemblies. It not only keeps them up to date with significant happenings in India and the rest of the world but also improves their public speaking skills and confidence.

Following are 19 major news headlines for today in national, international, and sports categories.

Major National News – September 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing ongoing efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to attend a BRICS virtual meet on Monday to tackle issues such as U.S. tariffs during the Trump era.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared a Rs 5 crore contribution to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Relief Fund for flood-hit regions.

PM Modi is to tour Gurdaspur in flood-ravaged Punjab on September 9 and interact with affected families.

India and the United States keep up their bilateral military exercise, Yudh Abhyas, in Alaska despite persistent trade tensions.

Major International News – September 8

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned from office.

Anutin Charnvirakul was formally appointed as Thailand's new Prime Minister after receiving royal endorsement.

A Houthi drone attack hit an airport in southern Israel, with airspace temporarily shut down and one person hurt.

A teenage Catholic boy has been declared the first millennial saint, being given the nickname 'God's Influencer.'

Russia conducted a mass drone strike against Ukraine, sending more than 800 drones and decoys.

Nepal and China have begun a combined military exercise, raising bilateral defence cooperation.

Top Sports News – September 8

India won its first-ever gold in the men's compound event at the World Archery Championship 2025.

Ivan Ivanov and Jeline Vandromme emerged as the winners of the U.S. Open junior tennis tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova to win her second successive U.S. Open crown.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an amazing goal, continuing his quest for a sixth World Cup appearance.

India's U23 football squad lost 1-2 to Qatar in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers despite being down to 10 men.

South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been cleared of a suspect bowling action by the ICC.

In the Australia 'A' vs India 'A' series, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain, with Rahul and Siraj playing in the second match.

Tokito Oda won a Golden Slam, and Yui Kamiji won in the U.S. Open wheelchair competitions.

Such headlines give students a brief yet extensive summary of the most recent national, international, and sports developments, which prompts them to remain interested and updated daily.

Also read: Gold Rate Today: Prices Dip Across India on September 8, 2025