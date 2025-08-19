TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Expected Release Date and Updates

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to announce the results of the Group 4 competitive examination shortly due to the upcoming assembly elections in 2026. The examination was held on July 12 for different posts in Tamil Nadu government departments like Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, and Typist.

3935 Posts to be Filled

A total of 3935 posts are available under various categories, and appointments are made on the basis of marks scored in the preliminary examination. The ratio of selection is roughly 0.35% while there are about 287 applicants who are vying for one post.

Exam Statistics

Group 4 test witnessed record-breaking turnout with 13.89 lakh candidates and 11.48 lakh aspirants taking the test. The test was among the most difficult ever, with intricate questions in Tamil that were not on the syllabus.

Previous Result Trends

Earlier, TNPSC published Group 4 exam results within 3-5 months. But the 2023 exam results were delayed by more than a year, which was controversial. The results were published within 3 months last year, and aspirants expect the same this year.

TNPSC Chairman's Assurance

TNPSC Chairman S.K. Prabhakar had previously guaranteed that the results of the exams would be published within 3 months, highlighting the commission's assurance of transparency and accountability.

Influence of Assembly Elections

The upcoming assembly elections are likely to speed up the announcement process of the results. Delaying it may result in further pressure for candidates and could also affect the political environment.

Also read: August 20 Likely Holiday for Mumbai Schools and Colleges Owing to Massive Rainfall!