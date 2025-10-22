TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2025 Results: Step-by-Step Guide

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to release the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group IV Services) 2025 under Advt. No. 07/2025. Candidates who appeared for the objective-type OMR-based exam on July 12, 2025, can soon check their results on the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across various government departments in Tamil Nadu.

Steps to Check TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025:

Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Group 4 Results 2025 link

Enter your login credentials and submit

View and download your result

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their login details handy and check the website regularly for the latest updates regarding cut-off marks and further selection processes.