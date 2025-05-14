TG POLYCET 2025 Results Expected on May 25 – Here's How to Check

The results of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2025 are expected to be announced on May 25, as per early reports from officials. The entrance exam was conducted on May 13, with 98,858 students appearing for the test out of 1,06,716 applicants.

TG POLYCET is held for students seeking admission into various diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering fields offered by polytechnic colleges across Telangana.

Officials are now busy with the evaluation process. Once completed, the results will be made available on the official website.

How to Check TG POLYCET Results:

Visit the official website – polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Click on the “POLYCET 2025 Results” link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number or registration number.

Click on “Submit” to view your result.

Download and print your result for future use.

Students who qualify in the exam will be eligible to participate in the counseling process for admission into various government and private polytechnic institutes.

Keep an eye on the official site for the latest updates and exact result release time.