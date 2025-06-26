TG PGECET 2025 Results Announced: Check Your Score Here

The Telangana PGECET 2025 results for admissions into ME, MTech, and M Pharmacy courses have been officially released today, June 26, 2025. Students can check their results on official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in or sakshieducation.com.

Official Result Release

The TG PGECET 2025 results are declared at 3:30 PM at the JNTU Hyderabad (JNTUH) Administrative Building in Kukatpally.

The result announcement was attended by:

Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Hyderabad

Exam Details

The Telangana PGECET 2025 was held from June 16 to 19, with thousands of students taking the exam to gain admission into postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programs across top universities in the state.

How to Check Your TG PGECET 2025 Result

Follow these steps to view and download your rank card:

Go to Official Site: pgecet.tgche.ac.in or Sakshi Education Site: www.sakshieducation.com

Click on the “TG PGECET 2025 Results” link

Enter your Hall Ticket Number or Registration Details

Click Submit

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future use