TG PGECET 2025 Results Announced: Check Your Score Here
The Telangana PGECET 2025 results for admissions into ME, MTech, and M Pharmacy courses have been officially released today, June 26, 2025. Students can check their results on official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in or sakshieducation.com.
Official Result Release
The TG PGECET 2025 results are declared at 3:30 PM at the JNTU Hyderabad (JNTUH) Administrative Building in Kukatpally.
The result announcement was attended by:
Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Hyderabad
Exam Details
The Telangana PGECET 2025 was held from June 16 to 19, with thousands of students taking the exam to gain admission into postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programs across top universities in the state.
How to Check Your TG PGECET 2025 Result
Follow these steps to view and download your rank card:
Go to Official Site: pgecet.tgche.ac.in or Sakshi Education Site: www.sakshieducation.com
Click on the “TG PGECET 2025 Results” link
Enter your Hall Ticket Number or Registration Details
Click Submit
Your scorecard will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use