TG ICET Special Phase Allotment 2025: Check Result and Reporting Dates

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TG ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can now check their results on the official website, tgicet.nic.in.

Key Highlights

TG ICET Special Phase Seat Allotment Result: The special phase seat allotment result is now available online. Candidates can check their allotment status by logging in to the official website.

Reporting to Colleges: Candidates who have been allotted seats in the special phase allotment are required to report to their designated colleges between October 10 to 13, 2025, with all necessary documents.

Spot Admissions: After the special phase allotment, participating institutes will conduct spot admissions to fill any remaining vacant seats. Candidates can check their respective institute websites for spot counseling notifications starting October 13, 2025.

Steps to Check TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Result

To download the allotment result, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to tgicet.nic.in , the official website of TG ICET.

, the official website of TG ICET. Click on the Allotment Result Link: Select the link for the TG ICET Special Phase Allotment Result.

Enter Login Credentials: Enter the required details, such as college name and branch.

Download the Allotment Result: Once the result is displayed, candidates can download it for future reference.

Important Dates

Reporting to Colleges: October 10-13, 2025

Spot Admissions: Starting from October 13, 2025

Documents Required for Reporting

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their designated colleges with the following documents:

Rank Card: TG ICET rank card

Hall Ticket: TG ICET hall ticket

Certificates: Original certificates and photocopies

Admission Fee: Required admission fee

Candidates are advised to check the official website for any updates and to ensure they meet the reporting deadline to secure their admission.

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