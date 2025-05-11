TG EAPCET 2025 Results Live: Check at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State EAPCET 2025 results are being announced today, May 11 at 11:00 AM. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is going to release the results during a press conference today in Hyderabad. The EAMCET Engineering Results and Agriculture and Pharmacy Results are going to be released today.

The entrance exams were held by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from April 29 to May 4 for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses. Thousands of students across the state took the exams, hoping to get into top colleges and universities in Telangana.

This year, the exams were conducted smoothly with strict rules and careful monitoring to ensure everything was fair. Students waiting for their results can check them on the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Students should keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check their results quickly once they are announced. The website will also have more information for them.