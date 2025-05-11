TG EAPCET 2025 Results: Agriculture and Pharmacy Toppers List is Here

The Telangana EAPCET 2025 Agriculture and Pharmacy results were officially announced on May 11 by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. The exam, conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), is a crucial step for admission into undergraduate courses in Agriculture, Pharmacy, and other related fields in the state.

Top 5 Rankers – Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream

Here are the top-performing candidates in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream for TG EAPCET 2025:

Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari – 141.68 Sabbani Lalith Varenya – 140.4777 Chada Akshith – 140 Peddinti Rachala Shainand – 138.82 Brahmani Rendla – 138.71

Gender-Wise Performance

Female Candidates:

Registered: 65,469

Attended: 61,331

Qualified: 54,166

Pass Percentage: 88.32%

Male Candidates:

Registered: 21,293

Attended: 19,867

Qualified: 17,143

Pass Percentage: 86.29%

Counseling Schedule Coming Soon

Qualified candidates will now proceed to the EAPCET 2025 counseling process for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The official counseling schedule will be released soon on the website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Stay tuned for updates on document verification, web options, and seat allotment.