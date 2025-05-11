TG EAPCET 2025 Results: Agriculture and Pharmacy Toppers List is Here

May 11, 2025, 12:26 IST
The Telangana EAPCET 2025 Agriculture and Pharmacy results were officially announced on May 11 by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. The exam, conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), is a crucial step for admission into undergraduate courses in Agriculture, Pharmacy, and other related fields in the state.

Top 5 Rankers – Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream

Here are the top-performing candidates in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream for TG EAPCET 2025:

  1. Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari – 141.68
  2. Sabbani Lalith Varenya – 140.4777
  3. Chada Akshith – 140
  4. Peddinti Rachala Shainand – 138.82
  5. Brahmani Rendla – 138.71

Gender-Wise Performance

Female Candidates:

  • Registered: 65,469
  • Attended: 61,331
  • Qualified: 54,166
  • Pass Percentage: 88.32%

Male Candidates:

  • Registered: 21,293
  • Attended: 19,867
  • Qualified: 17,143
  • Pass Percentage: 86.29%

Counseling Schedule Coming Soon

Qualified candidates will now proceed to the EAPCET 2025 counseling process for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The official counseling schedule will be released soon on the website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Stay tuned for updates on document verification, web options, and seat allotment.


