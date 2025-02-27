TG EAPCET 2025 Applications Submission Postponed!
The Telangana EAPCET 2025 notification, originally scheduled to start accepting applications on February 25, has been postponed to March 1, 2025. EAPCET convenor Prof. Deen Kumar and Co-convenor Prof. Vijay Kumar Reddy announced the news. The notification from the official website reads, "The commencement of submission of online applications for TG EAPCET-2025 is postponed to 01-03-2025 (Saturday) instead of Tuesday 25-02-2025(Tuesday). The detailed notification and instruction booklet for TG-EAPCET 2025 will be available from 01-03-2025 onwards."
According to the reports, the delay is due to pending government orders (GO) related to local and non-local quota regulations. The Telangana government is yet to provide clarity on local and non-local admission criteria. As it's been 10 years since the bifurcation, the Telangana government is advised to remove the non-local quota and prioritize admissions to local students.
The non-local quota in Telangana engineering colleges is currently at 15%. It remains to be seen if there will be a change to this number. There is currently confusion that's arising out of this. While officials suggest that non-locals may still be eligible, the lack of clarity from the government could lead to admission issues post-exam.
It's expected that the Telangana government to finalize a decision by releasing a GO outlining local quota regulations.