TG: 10,000 Engineering Seats Allocated for Diploma Students!

The final phase of counselling for Polytechnic and Pharmacy Diploma students has concluded. Students from these courses can now secure direct admission to second-year engineering and pharmacy programs. There are 12,785 engineering seats available, out of which 10,407 have been filled. In Pharmacy, there are 1,180 seats available, but only 47 have been filled. This year, 22,365 students qualified in TG ECET.

During the final phase of seat allotment, 9,646 students selected 392,923 options. According to the Technical Education Department, 1,246 students switched branches in the final round. Computer Science and related courses were the top choices among engineering students. Overall, 6,084 seats were filled out of 8,371 available seats. Authorities have reported that 72.68% of seats have been filled following the counselling process and have instructed selected students to report to their colleges by July 24th.

