Telangana SSC Exam 2026: TG SSC Timetable, Exam Pattern & Hall Ticket Updates

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) is yet to release the TG SSC Exam 2026 datesheet, keeping thousands of Class 10 students across the state eagerly waiting. Once published, the timetable will include crucial details such as exam dates, subject-wise schedule, timings, and important exam day guidelines — helping students plan their study strategy and logistics effectively.

The Telangana SSC examinations follow an 80:20 evaluation pattern, with 80% marks allotted to the external board exam and 20% for internal assessments conducted by schools. Each subject carries 100 marks, making consistent preparation and revision vital for students aiming for top scores.

The SSC examination is a turning point in every student’s academic journey, as it lays the foundation for admissions into intermediate and higher education courses. With the official timetable still awaited, schools and teachers are intensifying their review sessions, and students are focused on final-phase preparations.

How to Check TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026

Once released, students can download the Telangana SSC Exam 2026 schedule by following these steps:

Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the “TG SSC Exam 2026 Datesheet” link available on the homepage.

The detailed exam timetable will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly check the official BSE Telangana website for the latest updates regarding the SSC exam timetable, hall tickets, and instructions.

With the exams expected in the coming months, experts suggest maintaining disciplined study schedules, solving previous year papers, and focusing on time management. The official release of the TG SSC Exam 2026 timetable will mark the beginning of the final countdown for lakhs of students preparing to appear for one of Telangana’s most important board exams.