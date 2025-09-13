Telangana Schools Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 21 to October 3

The Telangana state government has officially announced the Dussehra holiday calendar for 2025, clearly guiding schools and junior colleges across the state. The festival dates are now confirmed, enabling the students and teachers to plan their celebrations.

Holiday Schedule for Schools and Colleges

For Telangana schools, the Dussehra holiday will start on September 21 and last until October 3, with students getting a total of 13 days of holiday. Classes will reopen on October 4, and since October 5 is a Sunday, the actual break is marginally longer, with students getting more holiday time.

Junior colleges will have a relatively smaller Dussehra break. They are on break from September 28 to October 5, for 8 days, and classes will resume on October 6 according to the academic calendar.

Examination Schedule

The government has stressed that schools have to conduct Formative Assessment (FA 2) tests prior to the holiday season. Half-yearly tests, or Summative Assessment (SA 1), are scheduled from October 24 to 31, and results are expected to be announced by November 6.

Junior colleges have scheduled the half-yearly tests from November 10 to 15, barely leaving students time to prepare once they resume classes after the festive holidays.

Government Advisory

The authorities have asked all colleges and schools to adhere strictly to the holiday and examination schedule announced. This makes a transition smooth from the festive season to studies and provides continuity in the academic calendar.

The Telangana Dussehra holidays give students sufficient time to spend with their family and friends during festivals while keeping up with their educational commitments.

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