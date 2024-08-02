Telangana’s Congress Govt Releases Job Calendar 2024-25, Check Dates

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released the job calendar for 2024-25 on Friday, the last day of the Legislative Assembly’s budget session.

A day earlier, the Telangana state Cabinet had given its nod for the job calendar for issuing job recruitment notifications this year to fill vacancies in government departments. During its poll campaign for Telangana Assembly elections last year, Congress had promised to voters that the party would issue a job calendar every year on the lines of the UPSC. Interestingly, the job calendar did not reveal the number of vacant posts in various departments of Telangana administration.

Details of Telangana job calendar 2024-25 find below

1. Group I Mains: Oct 21-27, 2024 (Notified: Feb 2024)

2. Group III Services: Nov 17-18, 2024 (Notified: Dec 2022)

3. Lab Tech/Nurse/Pharmacist: Nov 2024 (Notified: Sep 2024)

4. Group II Services: Dec 2024 (Notified: Dec 2022)

5. Engg Posts in TG-TRANSCO: Jan 2025 (Notified: Oct 2024)

6. Gazetted Engg Services: Jan 2025 (Notified: Oct 2024)

7. Teacher Eligibility Test: Jan 2025 (Notified: Nov 2024)

8. Group I-Prelims: Feb 2025 (Notified: Oct 2024)

9. Gazetted Other Services: Apr 2025 (Notified: Jan 2025)

10. DSC of Teachers: Apr 2025 (Notified: Feb 2025)

11. Forest Beat Officer: May 2025 (Notified: Feb 2025)

12. Teachers Eligibility Test: Jun 2025 (Notified: Apr 2025)

13. Group I-Mains: Oct 2025 (Notified: Jul 2025)

14. SI Civil Posts: Aug 2025 (Notified: Apr 2025)

15. PC Civil Posts: Aug 2025 (Notified: Apr 2025)

16. Academic Posts in Degree Colleges: Sep 2025 (Notified: Jun 2025)

17. Degree Lecturers in Residential Colleges: Sep 2025 (Notified: Jun 2025)

18. Group II (Incl Forest Range Officers): Oct 2025 (Notified: May 2025)

19. Group III (w/ Group IV): Nov 2025 (Notified: Jul 2025)

20. Executive Cadre Posts: Nov 2025 (Notified: Jul 2025)