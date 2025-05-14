Telangana EDCET 2025: Apply Now Without Late Fee Till May 20

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has formally extended the deadline for TS EdCET 2025 application. The extension offers another chance to apply for eligible candidates without paying late fees, ensuring more students get a chance to study for a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course in Telangana.

New Application Submission Deadline

Applicants may now apply without late fee till May 20, 2025. May 13, 2025, was the initial last date, but as there was growing demand and a request from the applicants, the deadline has been extended. Even those who are unable to make it to the new deadline have an opportunity to apply with late fees.

TS EdCET 2025 Late Fee Schedule

Applications at a late fee of ₹250 can be made till May 24, 2025.

Applications with a late fee of ₹550 will be accepted until May 28, 2025.

Application Correction Window

There will be a dedicated correction window on May 25, 2025.

It is a one-time chance to correct mistakes in the submitted application.

It is important to recheck all the entries carefully before submitting, as modifications can be made only during the correction time.

Application Fees Based on Category

General category applicants need to pay an application fee of ₹750.

SC/ST/PH candidates have to pay a fee of ₹550.

How to Apply for TS EdCET 2025

Go to the official website: https://edcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "Apply Now" or "Online Application" link

Register with your basic details

Fill in the application form with the correct academic and personal details

Upload your photo, signature, and other necessary documents

Pay the application fee according to your category

Submit the form and take the confirmation copy for reference later

Conclusion

The deadline extension is a relief for the students who were awaiting an opportunity to take part in the entrance test. As the new deadline is set, the applicants can now schedule accordingly and apply without any inconvenience

