Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governments Distribute Books to Schools Before Reopening

As the summer vacation ends, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana students are all set for the schools to open again. But the exciting news is that the governments of both states are preparing for a smooth shift to the new academic year. Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on June 12, 2025, following a 45-day summer holiday. The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has already provided academic books to Mandal Resource Centers (MRCs) to be distributed further in schools.

New Syllabus and Declined Book Weight in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has launched a new syllabus from class 1 to class 10 in order to lighten the load of books and make students comfortable. This step is likely to be advantageous to students, providing them with an opportunity to concentrate on their studies without the weight of heavy books.

Distribution of Student Kits

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are making arrangements for the supply of student kits, which are expected to contain necessary items like textbooks, stationery, and uniforms. The scheme is just one of the initiatives by the government to aid students and facilitate education in the state.

Summer Holidays and Academic Calendar

The summer holidays in Andhra Pradesh commenced from April 24, 2025, and will last up to June 11, 2025. The new academic calendar for the year 2025-2026 has been published, which details the formative and summative assessment schedule and holidays during the year. The academic year will have a total of 233 working days, excluding local and optional holidays.

Preparing for the New Academic Year

With the new academic session looming near, Andhra Pradesh schools are all set to run smoothly, with the teachers and employees following the guidelines given by the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, and other officials. The two states' governments are making every effort to ensure that the transition of students to the new academic session is smooth, with the required material and assistance provided.

Key Dates to Remember

Summer Vacation: April 24, 2025, to June 11, 2025

School Reopens: June 12, 2025

Total Working Days: 233 (excluding local and optional holidays)

