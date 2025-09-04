Teachers’ Day 2025: Interesting facts about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of the most revered philosophers, scholars, and leaders in Indian history. His work in education and his profound impact on intellectual thought gave him not only prominence in India but also international acclaim. The country observes Teacher's Day each year on September 5th, a practice initiated as a gesture of respect for him on his birthday.

Childhood and Education

Born on the 5th of September 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan was brought up in a humble family deeply rooted in spiritual values. His father, Sarvepalli Veeraswami, was a revenue officer and expected his son to become a priest. Yet, young Radhakrishnan found his interest in academics. Despite facing economic difficulties at home, he was able to continue pursuing higher studies through scholarships and support from kin. Interestingly enough, he selected the subject of philosophy primarily because a cousin gave him free textbooks, but his strong interest and dedication made him one of India's greatest intellectuals.

Academic Career and Teaching Experience

At 16 years of age, Radhakrishnan joined Madras Christian College, and as an outstanding student, he proceeded to finish both his master's and bachelor's degrees in philosophy. While he had a strong desire to study mathematics, limited financial means compelled him to continue with philosophy. His career as a teacher began soon after, and within two decades he rose to international prominence. In 1929, he was invited to deliver lectures at Oxford’s Manchester College, a turning point that brought him recognition on the global stage. Subsequently, he was also elected Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, which he served with honour for almost ten years.

From Scholar to Statesman

Radhakrishnan's path stretched far beyond the classroom and lecture hall. In 1947, following India's independence, he spoke on behalf of his nation at UNESCO, advancing education, culture, and science throughout the globe. His diplomatic skill and scholarly stature quickly led him into politics. He was India's first Vice-President (1952–1962) and subsequently the second President of India (1962–1967). As President, he was respected for his integrity, impartiality, and his ability to maintain democratic standards with dignity.

The Origin of Teacher's Day

The most unforgettable episode of his life was in 1962, the year he became the president. When his students and followers wanted to celebrate his birthday, he modestly proposed that the day be rather celebrated as Teacher's Day, so that the day would honor all those thousands of teachers who mold lives and create the nation's future. Since then, September 5 has been commemorated throughout India to honor teachers and their priceless contribution towards society.

Writings and Philosophy

Dr. Radhakrishnan was a voluminous writer who wrote numerous books that bridged the philosophies of the East and the West. His book The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore discussed Tagore's concept of universalism and mankind. Another notable work, Living with a Purpose, brought into focus the lives of Indian freedom fighters and their contribution to making modern India. In Faith Renewed, he invited the reader to reflect and find answers to life's deeper issues. His works not only added value to philosophy but also projected Indian thought to the rest of the world.

Honors and Recognition

Dr. Radhakrishnan received the Bharat Ratna in 1954, India's highest civilian award, for his outstanding contribution to education and philosophy. His international stature was such that he was shortlisted 27 times for the Nobel Peace and Literature Prize. His work popularized Indian culture and philosophy worldwide.

Personal Life

Radhakrishnan wed Sivakamu in 1903, and they had four daughters and a son. His son, Sarvepalli Gopal, became a renowned historian and also served India's external affairs department. In spite of his giant accomplishments, Dr. Radhakrishnan was very grounded in humility and simplicity throughout his life.

Legacy

The legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan lives on and inspires educators, scholars, and leaders globally. From a humble town in Tamil Nadu to the pinnacle of Indian administration, he showed that knowledge, honesty, and commitment can mold fates. He is recalled not only as a statesman, but above all, as the teacher who taught India to revere its teachers.

