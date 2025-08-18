Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be Released today: Check Your Status

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, has announced the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, August 18, 2025. Candidates can now view their allotment status on the official portal, tnmedicalselection.net

Key Dates

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date: August 18, 2025

Admission Confirmation Deadline: August 24, 2025, by 12 PM

How to Find TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

To check your allotment status, follow these steps:

Official Website: Visit tnmedicalselection.net

UG Courses Tab: Click on the 'UG Courses' tab on the home page.

Seat Allotment Result Link: Click on the 'Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result' link.

Login Credentials: Login with your login credentials to see your allotment status.

Download Allotment Letter: Download your allotment letter for reference.

Next Steps Following Seat Allotment

Secured Seat: Allotted candidates in MBBS/BDS courses need to download the allotment letter and furnish the required documents to the allotted college/institution on or before August 24, 2025.

No Seat at Round 1: Candidates who failed to get a seat can attend Round 2 counselling. Keep an eye on the official website for further details.

Key Details

Event Name: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025

Board Name: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

Exam Name: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Academic Year: 2025-26

Stream: Medical and Dental

Programmes: MBBS and BDS

Also read: August 18 School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh: Check Affected Districts