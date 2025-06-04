SSC Recruitment 2025: Apply Now for 2423 Group C & D Posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited huge recruitment for Group C and D vacancies in various ministries, departments, and organizations. This recruitment notification is an open invitation to the candidates who have prepared for government jobs. There are a total of 2,423 vacancies for which candidates with qualifications from 10th pass to degree holders can apply online for the highly sought-after posts.

Post Details:

Group C & D: 2,423 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates should have passed 10th, Intermediate, or Degree in the respective field, along with work experience if required.

Age: 18-35 years, with relaxation for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, ESM, and central government employees as per government rules.

Application Process:

Mode of application: Online

Application start date: June 2, 2025

Last date for application submission: June 23, 2025

Last date for online fee payment: June 24, 2025

Application correction dates: June 28-30, 2025

Selection Process:

Computer-based test (CBT)

Exam dates: July 24 to August 4, 2025

Eligible and interested candidates may apply online on the official SSC website within the stipulated time. Ensure to refer to the official notification for complete details on eligibility, how to apply, and the selection procedure.

How to Apply:

Go to the official SSC website.

Click on the correct recruitment advertisement.

Provide the necessary details in the application form.

Upload the documents.

Pay online application fees.

Submit the application form.

Don't let go of the chance to apply for these government job openings. Apply now and keep visiting the SSC website for more notifications.

Preparation Tips

To crack the SSC exam, candidates must prepare properly. Here are some tips on how to prepare:

Read the relevant syllabus and prepare notes.

Practice previous year's question papers and mock tests.

Work on weak areas and strengthen them.

Keep yourself updated about current affairs and news.

