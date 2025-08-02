SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025: Protests Erupt Over Irregularities and Technical Glitches

A series of protests has engulfed the nation, with students and teachers in thousands demanding action from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) due to suspected irregularities while conducting the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 examination. Between July 24 and August 1, 2025, the exams were filled with technical problems, cancellation of examinations, and ill treatment at examination centers.

Allegations of Systemic Failure

Students allege that the SSC's new examination vendor was to blame for the disruptions, citing a questionable track record of managing exams. The troubles involved computer crashes, malfunctioning biometric systems, and inappropriately allocated exam centers. Hundreds of kilometers had been covered by many of the students, only to have their exams scrapped at short notice.

Viral Videos Spark Anger

Social media viral clips depicted students being physically handled by security staff or personnel following the raising of genuine complaints at exam centers for exams. This turned into chaos when police were accused of unleashing lathi charges on the crowd, with increasing criticism.

Nationwide Protests and Social Media Campaigns

The protests have snowballed, with students and teachers turning to social networking sites to upload their accounts, organize protests, and call for accountability. Twitter hashtags such as #SSCMisManagement and #JusticeForAspirants are making waves, with students demanding an independent probe into the SSC's management of the exam and a review of the existing vendor's contract.

आज देश के सभी टॉप टीचर्स प्रोटेस्ट करने गए हुए थे, देश के साहसी टीचर अभिनय सर के प्रयासों से पहली बार हुआ था कि सभी बड़े और स्टार टीचर्स एक साथ अपनी मांगे लेकर पहुंचे थे मगर अब ख़बर आ रही है कि टीचर्स को रोका गया है, कुछ विडियोज तो ऐसी भी वायरल हैं जिनमें टीचर्स पर लाठी चार्ज… pic.twitter.com/Cs42CkqOZ3 — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) July 31, 2025

⚠️ Exam cancelled in multiple shifts on Day 2

💻 System freeze, mouse not working properly

📍 Centres not allotted as per student preferences

🛑 Invigilators clueless about system operations

🚫 Several centres cancelled on Day 1, 1st shift WHO WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE? 🔥 🔸… — RAKESH YADAV🇮🇳 (@RYPofficial) July 26, 2025

Student Demands

Independent investigation into the SSC's management of recent exams

Cancellation or comprehensive review of the existing exam vendor's contract

Systematic reforms for impartial, transparent, and glitch-free recruitment processes

Accountability by the officials who caused the disruptions

Future Consequences

The protests may escalate in the lead-up to SSC's next high-stakes tests, such as the SSC CGL Tier 1. Numerous aspirants are apprehensive that unless their grievances are heard, the SSC exams will lose credibility. The #SSCMisManagement voices aren't silenced, and it's evident that students are calling for systemic reform in one of India's biggest hiring bodies.

