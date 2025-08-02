CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exams results for the academic session 2024-25. 1,38,666 students took the exams, and 53,201 students passed, with the overall pass percentage at 38.36%.

Pass Percentage and Performance

Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 41.35%, whereas boys got a pass percentage of 36.79%.

Foreign school students did remarkably well with a pass percentage of 52.94%.

Children With Special Needs (CWSN) had a pass percentage of 50.18%.

Exam Details and Statistics

Supplementary exams were held at 963 centers covering 14,010 schools across the country.

Total student registration for the exams stood at 1,43,581, out of which 1,38,666 appeared for the exams.

Exams were organized on July 15 across India and 26 nations.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025

To check the results, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Senior school (Class XII) certificate examination supplementary result 2025'.

Step 3: Fill in your examination details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.

Step 4: Submit and look at your result.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

Mark Sheet Distribution and Verification Process

Mark sheets-cum-passing certificates to regular students will be handed over through schools.

Private candidates from Delhi will get theirs at exam centers, while outside Delhi, they will get them posted to their application address.

The verification process for the results starts on August 6, 2025, and a circular detailing the procedure will be issued soon.

