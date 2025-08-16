SSC Opens OTR Edit Window Till August 31; CGL 2025 Exam Postponed

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has enabled candidates to edit their One Time Registration (OTR) details online from August 14 to August 31, 2025. Candidates who have already created their OTR profiles can now update or correct errors through the official website ssc.gov.in.

What is OTR in SSC?

OTR is a single registration system that allows candidates to create one profile and use it for applying to multiple SSC examinations. This eliminates the need for fresh registration for each exam. The profile captures key details such as personal information, contact details, education qualifications, and declaration.

Steps to Edit OTR Online

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Login using your OTR username and password

Select the “Edit OTR” option

Update the necessary details and save changes

Review carefully before submitting, as these details will be used for all future applications

The commission has clearly stated that offline edit requests will not be accepted—all changes must be made online.

SSC CGL 2025 Postponed

In another development, the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, scheduled to begin on August 13, has been postponed to the first week of September. The commission said the decision was taken to review the exam platform and arrangements. The revised exam schedule will be published soon on the SSC website.