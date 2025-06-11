SSC GD Result 2025 soon: When and Where to check?

The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC GD Result 2025 soon on its official website. The aspirants who took the examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau can view their results on the official SSC website ssc.gov.in. Though the results are not yet released, it is expected to be released in June.

Examination Details

The SSC GD Constable written examination was held between February 4 and February 25, 2025. The test included 80 questions of 2 marks each and lasted for 60 minutes. The test was held in more than one language, i.e., English, Hindi, and regional languages numbering 13.

Provisional Key and Objection Window

The SSC GD constable provisional key was published on March 4, 2025, and the window for objections was shut down on March 9, 2025. Candidates could go through the answer key and raise objections.

Recruitment Drive

The recruitment drive is to fill up 39,481 Constable (GD) posts in CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates who appeared in the exam are waiting anxiously for the result announcement.

How to Check SSC GD Result 2025

After the result is released, candidates can verify it by taking the following steps:

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in .

. Click on the "Result" link.

Choose the Constable (GD) page.

Download the PDF document comprising the result.

Verify the result using your roll number or registration number.

Stay Updated

For the latest news on SSC GD Result 2025, direct links, and more updates and news will assist you in being ahead in your recruitment process.

