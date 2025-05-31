SSC GD Constable Result 2025 OUT Soon @ssc.gov.in, Check Steps Here!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly make the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 official website, ssc.gov.in, will have the link to the SSC GD results. Additionally, after the results are announced, candidates can use the direct link provided here to verify the status of their SSC GD Constable results. The resulting PDF will include the rank list of eligible applicants as well as the state-by-state cutoff scores. The results of the SSC GD 2025 will determine the selection of candidates for the PET/PST physical test.

To pass the exam, candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying scores for the SSC GD. Candidates in the general category must receive 30% of the possible points, OBC/EWS candidates must receive 25%, and SC, ST, and PwD candidates must receive 20%. Candidates must also earn the SSC GD cut-off 2025 marks in addition to this. The cut-off marks will be disclosed state-wise, category-wise, and force-wise.

The dates of the SSC GD Constable 2025 test were February 4–25, 2025. The SSC GD result 2025 updates are shown below.

SSC GD Results 2025: Steps to View the Result

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the PDF link for the SSC GD results.

Step 3: The merit list, cutoffs, and SSC GD results are displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Carefully read the PDF.

Step 5: Download the PDF.

The GDConstableResult 2025 is probably going to be released by June 10, 2025, even if the SSC GD result hasn't been revealed yet. By going to ssc.gov.in, the exam's official website, candidates can obtain the SSC GD merit list 2025 PDF.