SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Expected in November, and Qualifying Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier 1 results in November 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website, ssc.gov.in, using their login credentials.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025

To check the SSC CGL Tier 1 result, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result link

Enter your login credentials

Click on the Submit button

The SSC CGL Tier 1 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

About SSC CGL Exam

The SSC CGL exam was conducted from September 12 to 26

, 2025, with a re-exam held on October 14, 2025, due to technical issues and other disruptions. The answer key was released on October 16, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until October 21, 2025.

Stay Updated

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result. The result will be available on the website once it is declared.

Also read: Sainik School Admissions 2026–27: Apply for Classes 6 and 9 at aissee.nta.nic.in