SPPU Result 2025 Out: Check B.Ed, MBA, BCA Results at unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results of several undergraduate and postgraduate courses, such as Bachelor of Education (General), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Master of Science, and Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharma). The April 2025 exam results are now live on the official website unipune.ac.in.

How to Check SPPU B.Ed and Other Results

To see their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Log in to the official website, unipune.ac.in.

Choose the appropriate course and examination.

Enter their Seat number and Mother's Name as login credentials.

Click on "Show Result" to see their scores.

Download and save the result for reference.

Re-Evaluation Results Also Released

Along with the regular results, SPPU has also published the re-evaluation results for BA, and BSC courses. Candidates who have cleared their exams will have to provide the required documents to start the admission procedure.

Stay Updated with SPPU Result Announcements

Students are requested to visit the official website on a regular basis for updates on the announcements of results for other programs. The university will keep updating the results for different courses, and the candidates can view their scores by using the above-mentioned steps.

Key Points

Results are present for different programs such as B.Ed, MBA, BCA, and M.Pharma.

Candidates can view their results on the official website, unipune.ac.in.

Revaluation results of B.Ed., BA courses have also been announced.

Students who have cleared their exams have to upload the required documents for admission

Also read: July 7 Stock Market Holiday or Not for Muharram?