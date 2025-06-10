SKLTSHU Admissions 2025-26: Apply Now for Diploma Courses before June 27!

Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) is inviting applications for diploma courses for the year 2025-26. Admission is granted based on the TS POLYCET (Polytechnic Common Entrance Test), which is organized by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). Online applications for integrated admissions into several UG courses in the Bi.P.C stream for AY 2025-26 are open until June 27, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To be admissible to SKLTSHU's diploma programs, the candidates should have passed the S.S.C. examination or equivalent with Mathematics as a subject and must have obtained not less than 35% marks. This is an important requirement, and candidates are requested to make sure they fulfill this condition before applying.

Admission Process

Admission to SKLTSHU's diploma programs is processed with the following steps:

TS POLYCET: Applicants aspiring for admission to diploma courses at SKLTSHU have to appear for the TS POLYCET organized by SBTET.

Counseling: SKLTSHU will separately hold its counseling procedure for admissions to diplomas according to the POLYCET ranks secured by applicants.

Important Dates

Application Deadline: Online applications for integrated admissions into several UG courses in the Bi.P.C stream for AY 2025-26 are open until June 27, 2025.

Counselling Schedule: The counselling schedule shall be notified separately by SKLTSHU.

How to Apply

Applications for the diploma courses can be done online through the official website of SKLTSHU or the joint admissions portal. They are requested to fill out the application form carefully and submit it by the last date.

Official Websites

For proper information on SKLTSHU admissions, candidates may refer to the official websites of:

SBTET (State Board of Technical Education and Training)

SKLTSHU (Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University)

PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University)

Through these procedures and by fulfilling the eligibility requirements, applicants can gain admission to SKLTSHU's diploma programs and achieve their academic objectives.

