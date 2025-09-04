September 5 School Holiday or not?

Schools and colleges in most of India's states will be shut down on Friday, September 5, 2025, to observe Id-e-Milad, Prophet Muhammad's birthday anniversary. This is a gazetted holiday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu states, where government offices and schools traditionally close down. In some states, the state authorities' decision to declare it a holiday is discretionary.

Interestingly enough, September 5 is also observed across the country as Teacher's Day to commemorate Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and renowned scholar. On this day, students usually hold cultural functions, tribute functions, and activities to pay respect to their teachers. In schools, classes would usually close early after the celebrations, or schools might stay closed for the day.

September 5 also coincides with Indrajatra in some northeastern states like Manipur and Sikkim, thereby causing school closures there.

School Holiday Calendar – September 2025

September is a month full of festivals, so students in India can look forward to quite a few holidays and long weekends. Some important dates are:

September 5 (Friday): Id-e-Milad / Teacher's Day

September 7 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 11 (Wednesday): Mahalakshmi Vrat / Radha Ashtami

September 14 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 16/17 (Tuesday/Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja

September 21 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 22 (Monday): Beginning of Navratri

September 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

Regional School Holidays

Jammu & Srinagar: Closed on September 12 for the Friday following Eid

Rajasthan: Possible holiday on September 22 for Navratri Sthapana

Jammu & Kashmir: Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti on September 23

West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha: Schools remain shut on September 29–30 for Durga Puja. Navratri breaks in certain regions might last nine days (official announcement awaited).

Conclusion

September 2025 promises to be a holiday month for students in India, with events like Id-e-Milad, Teacher's Day, Navratri, and Durga Puja giving students multiple holidays and extended weekends. Parents and students should verify with local school authorities if the holidays are confirmed, since state-wise announcements may differ.

