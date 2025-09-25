September 26 School Holiday or not?

As September 26, 2025, nears, students and parents in India are anxious to know if schools will be open or not. Since festive seasons of Dussehra, Durga Puja, Bathukamma, and local observances are on, holiday dates differ from state to state. While some states have already commenced their festive holidays, others still stick to their regular academic timetables.

States Where Schools Will Be Closed on September 26, 2025

West Bengal: Schools will be shut since the official holidays for Durga Puja start on September 26 and continue during the festival week. The state had already announced advanced closures on September 24–25 because of heavy rain and floods in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools were on Dussehra holiday since September 22 and will remain closed until October 2. Classes will reopen on October 3.

Telangana: Holidays for Dussehra and Bathukamma are still a delight for students, as schools are on holiday on September 26 as a part of the festive holidays.

Karnataka: Dasara holidays are still in progress, and schools are still on holiday on September 26.

Odisha & Assam (certain areas): Schools in districts where there are vigorous Durga Puja celebrations are on holiday from September 26.

Jammu & Kashmir: After a holiday on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday, schools will also remain closed on September 26 in connection with upcoming festivals.

States Where Schools Will Remain Open on September 26, 2025

In the other states as well, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, September 26 is a normal working day for schools. Still, there might be random local holidays declared based on district-level events, local requests, or weather conditions.

Upcoming Major Holidays

Bathukamma Festival (27 September 2025): This is widely celebrated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where schools close down for the flower festival.

Mahalaya Amavasya (September 27, 2025): Celebrated in eastern states, mainly West Bengal, as part of Durga Puja celebrations.

Vijayadashami / Dussehra (October 2, 2025): Holiday across the country to commemorate the triumph of good over evil, celebrated with Ramlila, Ravana Dahan, and cultural activities.

Diwali (October 20, 2025): Schools in all parts of the country will be closed for the Festival of Lights.

Conclusion

September 26, 2025, will see schools closed in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and some of the eastern districts on account of Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will, however, conduct normal academic years. Parents and students can refer to school or district notifications in case of any last-minute adjustments to the holiday schedule.

Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 5: Significance, Puja Vidhi, and Story of Skandamata