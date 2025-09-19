September 19 School Assembly News: National, International and Sports news

Good morning, students and teachers! Welcome to today's school assembly newsflash, September 19. Let us begin our day with a review of the leading news headlines around the globe, including national and international news, sports, and more.

Here is a rundown of the leading news headlines around the world, including national and international news, sports, and more.

National News

Economic Boost: The Indian stock market has risen to a 10-week high after the rate cut announced by the US Federal Reserve, which has generated hope regarding trade relations and growth in exports.

Trade Relations: The US is on the verge of lowering tariffs on Indian products, which will result in greater exports and economic growth.

Healthcare Initiative: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a countrywide health outreach program, "Swastha Nari Sashakt Parivar," to enhance the health of mothers and children in remote areas.

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu is preparing for heavy rain, with 21 districts on alert following the threat of flooding and the disruption of travel.

Development Model: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the "Modi model" of development, stating that India's development has been remarkable in terms of infrastructure, health, and spiritual rebirth since 2014.

International News

France Protests: Tens of thousands have marched through France to protest against budget austerity in schools, hospitals, and other public services with more than 140 arrests during clashes in Paris and other cities.

Climate Action: The Australian government has projected a strong target of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% by the year 2035, but critics consider the target either too light or too expensive.

Asteroid Flyby: NASA has affirmed that a big asteroid flew close to Earth without danger, providing scientists with a chance to observe.

Global Market Reaction: The world markets have responded with caution to the US rate cut, with temporary volatility followed by net gains, especially in emerging economies such as India.

Tech Conference: A cyber security conference in Mumbai reflected on the opportunities and threats posed by AI, such as zero-trust architectures, cloud security, and changing privacy legislation.

Sports News

Cricket: The 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team was given an honor in Mumbai, and Sri Lanka has advanced to the Super 4s from Bangladesh in a big tournament.

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's preparation for the Asia Cup was commended, even though the team's performance was poor, said Rashid Khan.

These are some of the most important news around the globe. Be informed and stay ahead with daily updates on national news, global news, sports, and much more.

Also read: September 19 and 20 School Holiday in Kapurthala, Punjab!