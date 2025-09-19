September 19 and 20 School Holiday in Kapurthala, Punjab!

In a recent notification, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal announced a two-day holiday for particular schools in the district. According to the official announcement, the concerned schools will be closed on 19th and 20th September 2025.

Affected Schools:

Government Primary Schools:

- Ahli Khurd: Closed on 19th and 20th September

- Kamewal: Closed on 19th and 20th September

- Baupur: Closed on 19 and 20 September

It is a move aimed at relieving students and teachers in these schools. The recess will offer them an opportunity to relax and take care of personal affairs.

It should be noted that the Punjab government has been making efforts to make its citizens safe and sound, especially in the areas hit by recent floods. The relief and assistance efforts of the administration have been seen through the announcement of holidays in schools.