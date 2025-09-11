September 12 School Holiday or not?

With schools in various Indian states witnessing repeated closures owing to floods, landslides, torrential rains, and local festivities, parents are eager to know if schools will continue to be closed or reopen on September 12, 2025. The decisions are still being made at the district level, with student safety as the topmost priority. Here's the state-wise update.

Following an 11-day-long shutdown due to flash floods and landslides, schools in Jammu & Kashmir had reopened on September 10. Regular classes are now being held according to schedule in the majority of areas, although institutions in areas that were worst hit by the floods might still be closed indefinitely. For September 12, schools are likely to remain open except in zones that have been hit by a disaster.

In Amritsar and its nearby areas, schools that were closed on September 8 because of flood-related waterlogging have mostly resumed classes by September 9. There are no reports of further closures for September 12, and hence schools should be operational as usual. Parents residing in flood-affected belts are still requested to contact nearby institutions for any last-minute adjustments.

The Rajasthan Meteorological Department has alerted districts such as Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Udaipur, and Jodhpur to heavy rainfall. The schools in Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur were closed on September 8. Although September 10 witnessed conditional resumptions, the decision for September 12 remains subject to fresh reports. In case of continued heavy rains, schools of certain southern districts may witness an additional holiday. Parents are requested to remain vigilant regarding district-level releases.

Schools in Paramakudi town, Ramanathapuram district, were closed on September 11 to observe Martyr Emanuel Sekaran's 68th death anniversary. But this was a one-day holiday. For September 12, schools in Tamil Nadu are likely to operate as usual.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been predicted by the IMD to see continued rain. While no school closure order has been officially declared for September 12, local authorities are in watch mode. In case of increased rainfall, emergency closures at the district level may be announced.

For September 12, 2025, most states including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu will have schools functioning normally. Rajasthan remains uncertain due to weather warnings, while Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still on alert. Parents are strongly advised to check with local school authorities and follow district-level announcements to stay updated on last-minute changes.