September 11 Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed for Martyr Emanuel Sekaran Day

Students in parts of Tamil Nadu will be enjoying a holiday on September 11, 2025, as schools and colleges in select districts will remain closed in observance of the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. The holiday has been officially announced by district authorities to honor the social reformer and ensure the smooth conduct of the memorial programs.

According to the government notification, all educational institutions in Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts will remain closed on Thursday. District Collector K. Porkodi confirmed that the school holiday has been declared in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, where the annual memorial takes place.

In Sivagangai district, the holiday announcement applies to schools and colleges in Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, and Ilayangudi taluks. The Collector’s press release mentioned that this public holiday for students is aimed at maintaining public order and giving space for commemorative gatherings without disrupting student safety.

This September 11 holiday comes at a time when students across Tamil Nadu are preparing for their quarterly examinations. Officials have reassured that any exam schedules affected by the holiday will be adjusted so that students do not face academic difficulties.

The annual Emanuel Sekaran holiday is more than just a day off for schools; it represents a day of respect and remembrance for his contribution to equality and social justice. Each year, thousands gather in Paramakudi to mark the day, making it a significant event in the state’s calendar of local holidays.

With this official order, parents and students in the affected districts are advised to take note of the school holiday on September 11 and keep in touch with their respective institutions for any rescheduling of academic activities.

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