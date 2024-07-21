Schools and Colleges closed on Monday? Here is why.

The government has announced holidays for schools and colleges due to the heavy rainfall affecting various states. If this situation continues, the government and educational authorities are planning to declare holidays on Monday and Tuesday, according to weather centers. Nagpur, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi are experiencing significant rainfall. Many states in the country are witnessing heavy rainfall due to the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

People are hesitant to step out of their homes due to the heavy rain, which has led to the closure of schools and colleges. Additionally, due to the Kanwar Yatra in UP, the government has declared holidays for schools from Saturday to Monday for classes 1 to 8.