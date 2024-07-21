Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of her kids' summer adventures

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Grammy-winning musician John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are enjoying a delightful summer with their four kids.

Recently, Chrissy posted a carousel of family highlights and milestones on Instagram, reports 'People' magazine.

"In summmmmmerrrrrrr," Teigen captioned the post, which featured photos and videos of the couple's two daughters, Luna Simone and Esti Maxine, and their younger son, Wren Alexander.

Their elder son, Miles Theodore, was notably absent from the carousel.

In the first photo of the set, 13-month-old Wren smiles in a high chair.

The post also includes videos of him playing with a toy keyboard and taking a few steps.

Esti, 18 months old, is seen playing music with drumsticks and bells attached to her feet in one photo and lounging while eating spaghetti and wearing a bathing suit and rainbow-coloured sunglasses in another.

Eight-year-old Luna appears busy this summer, clapping a director's slate in one photo and posing with her dad, Legend, on the set of 'The Voice' in another.

She smiles widely and pretends to push the button on the singer's coach's chair as he grins beside her.

Teigen shared details about her family's summer plans in a recent interview with 'People'.

"My kids have their cousins here right now, and they love their cousins so, so much," she said.

"Their family is everything to them."

The actress added: "Miles, of course, loves his boy cousins, and Luna loves the girl cousins. They team up, they have big battles -- it's such a thing."

She described the family visit as "chaotic and exciting."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.