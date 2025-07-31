School Holidays in August 2025: Complete List of Festival Dates

After a packed June and July academic schedule, August 2025 brings welcome relief for students with multiple holidays lined up. Marked by national celebrations and cultural festivals, the month offers learners a chance to relax and reconnect with traditions before the next round of academic pressure.

School Holidays in August 2025

Unlike the previous months focused on academics, August is brimming with festivities. Students can look forward to holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and more.

Raksha Bandhan (Aug 9): Celebrating the sibling bond, Raksha Bandhan falls on a Saturday and is a holiday in several states.

Jhulan Purnima (Aug 13–17): Observed in West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, this five-day festival honours Lord Krishna and Radha.

Independence Day (Aug 15): India celebrates its 78th Independence Day with national flag-hoisting ceremonies before schools close for the holiday.

Janmashtami (Aug 16): The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with Raslila performances and midnight prayers.

Onam (Aug 26–28): Kerala’s grand harvest festival brings a three-day school holiday filled with feasts and cultural programmes.

Ganesh Chaturthi (Aug 27): Widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh, schools in these states will remain closed.

Weekly Breaks and Regional Variations

In addition to the festival-specific holidays, the Sundays of August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 add regular weekly breaks. However, holiday dates can vary based on regional calendars and state notifications.

With August’s vibrant line-up of celebrations, students get the perfect mid-term breather before academics pick up pace again in September.