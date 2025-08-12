UP School Holidays from August 14 - 17: Chehlum, Independence Day, and Krishna Janmashtami

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has declared a series of school holidays between August 14 and August 17, 2025, in honor of different festivals. All the schools in the state will be closed during this time, providing students with a much-needed break.

Festivals that Are Celebrated with School Holidays

The holidays are organized as follows:

August 14: Chehlum - A public holiday has been declared to celebrate the Shia Muslim commemoration of Chehlum, which marks the 40th day following the Ashura commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom.

August 15: Independence Day - A national holiday, Independence Day is celebrated throughout the nation to celebrate India's independence from colonialism. Schools will be observing the day with flag-hoisting ceremonies and special activities.

August 16: Krishna Janmashtami - Schools will remain shut to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth, a holy figure in Hinduism. Janmashtami is an important festival in Hinduism, and its observance will be celebrated with zeal all over the state.

August 17: Sunday - The weekly holiday coincides with August 17, with students having a longer break.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has decided to declare these holidays to enable students to join the celebrations and spend some good time with their families.

