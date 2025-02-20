School Holidays: 2 Consecutive Days in Telangana on February 26, 27

Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges on February 26 and 27. This has spread smiles on the faces of students, who are eagerly waiting to have a break of a couple of days.

The February 26 holiday falls on the day of Maha Shivaratri, an important Hindu festival. Also, the Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 144 years, is already on. A holiday on February 27 has been announced by the Telangana government on account of the Legislative Council polls to be held in some districts.

But there's a catch! The holiday on February 27 is only for schools and colleges in the election-going districts. The districts are Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Nizamabad. In all other districts, schools and colleges will function as usual.

Parents are already planning to take advantage of the two-day holiday. Most of them are planning to take a long break by taking the holiday together with the weekend, thus making it a five-day vacation. For students, the holiday at the end of the month is a welcome respite. They can now anticipate a brief break and some much-needed rest.

Also read: Half Day Holidays for Telangana schools, colleges during Ramadan!