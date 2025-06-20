School Holiday Declared in Jamshedpur on June 20 Due to Heavy Rain Alert

In response to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the East Singhbhum district administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Jamshedpur on Friday, June 20, 2025. The order applies to all institutions conducting Classes 1 to 8, including government, private, aided, and minority-run schools.

According to the IMD forecast, the region is likely to experience continuous heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, raising concerns about waterlogging and a significant rise in river levels. Authorities fear that the severe weather could disrupt daily life and pose safety risks, especially for school-going children.

To safeguard public safety, the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner invoked Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and issued the closure order on Wednesday. The directive is being implemented as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incidents due to the worsening weather conditions.

District officials stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will issue additional instructions if required. All school authorities have been instructed to strictly adhere to the order and ensure the safety of students.