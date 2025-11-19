School Assembly News for November 19, 2025: Top Headlines for Students

Staying updated with daily news helps students stay aware of important happenings in India and around the world. It also builds critical thinking and encourages young learners to understand how events influence society. Here are the top national, international, sports, education, and weather updates for today’s school assembly.

National News

PM Modi to Open Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore today, focusing on sustainable agriculture.

Top Maoist Leader Madvi Hidma Killed in Encounter

Notorious Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was shot dead during an operation inside Papikonda National Park.

Red Fort Blast Case: Co-Conspirator Sent to NIA Custody

A Delhi court has handed over a key accused in the Red Fort blast case to the National Investigation Agency for further questioning.

CBSE Announces Class 10 & 12 Marks Allocation

The Central Board of Secondary Education has published the detailed marks distribution for the 2026 board examinations.

Al Falah University Founder Arrested

Enforcement Directorate officials have arrested Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, founder of Al Falah University, in a money-laundering case.

Karnataka Unveils First State-Developed Open-Source AI Device

Karnataka’s Chief Minister launched an AI device built entirely within the state, marking a major step in India’s technology sector.

Ujjain Simhastha Land Pooling Plan Withdrawn

The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled its proposed land pooling scheme for the Simhastha region following strong opposition by local residents and farmers.

Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away at 36

Popular Odia playback singer Humane Sagar has died at the age of 36, leaving the regional film and music industry in deep shock.

International News

Israeli Strike Kills 11 in Lebanon Refugee Camp

An Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee settlement in southern Lebanon has resulted in at least 11 deaths.

US House Approves Opening of Epstein Files

The US House of Representatives has voted to make the Jeffrey Epstein case files public after a shift in stance by former President Donald Trump.

Khashoggi’s Widow Seeks Apology from Saudi Crown Prince

The widow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has urged the Saudi Crown Prince to issue an apology for her husband’s murder.

UN Raises Concerns Over Bangladesh PM Hasina’s Death Sentence

The United Nations has criticized the death penalty handed to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling it unjust.

Iran Ends Visa-Free Entry for Indians

Iran has suspended visa-free access for Indian travellers due to increasing misuse of the facility. Indians can still enter with a regular visa.

NASA–SpaceX Launch Satellite to Track Global Oceans

NASA and SpaceX have successfully launched the Sentinel-6 satellite to measure rising sea levels across the world.

Sri Lanka Crosses Two Million Tourist Arrivals

Sri Lanka has registered over two million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a strong revival of its tourism sector.

India & UAE Strengthen Defence Ties at Dubai Airshow

India and the UAE have discussed expanding their defence partnership during the 2025 Dubai Air Show.

Sports News

India A Storms Into ACC Rising Stars Semifinals

India A defeated Oman to secure a place in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinals.

Gurpreet Singh Wins Silver at ISSF Championships

Olympian shooter Gurpreet Singh bagged a silver medal in the 25m Centre Pistol event at the ISSF World Championships.

India Wins Gold in Mixed 10m Air Rifle at Deaflympics

Indian shooters claimed the top spot in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle event at the Deaflympics.

Sikkim Gold Cup Begins in Gangtok

The annual Sikkim Gold Cup football tournament has officially begun in Gangtok.

Indian Women Boxers Advance at World Boxing Cup

India’s women’s boxing team has moved into multiple semifinal rounds at the World Boxing Cup.

Young Indian Cricketers Shine in Rising Stars Asia Cup

India’s youth cricket squad has delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament.

India Reaches Semis in All 20 Categories at Boxing Cup

A historic achievement—India has advanced to the semifinals across all 20 boxing categories this year.

Education News

CBSE Reveals Marks Split for 2026 Board Exams

The CBSE has released detailed subject-wise marks breakdowns for Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the 2026 boards.

Weather Update

Winter Conditions Deepen Across India

Temperatures continue to fall across the northern and central regions as winter tightens its grip. Light showers are likely in some southern and northeastern states.

Thought of the Day

English:

“The actions you take today decide the success you’ll see tomorrow. Stay focused and consistent.”

Hindi (सुविचार):

“आपका हर छोटा कदम आपको बड़ी सफलता के और करीब ले जाता है। निरंतर प्रयास करते रहें।”