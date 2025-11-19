School Assembly News for November 19, 2025: Top Headlines for Students
Staying updated with daily news helps students stay aware of important happenings in India and around the world. It also builds critical thinking and encourages young learners to understand how events influence society. Here are the top national, international, sports, education, and weather updates for today’s school assembly.
National News
PM Modi to Open Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore today, focusing on sustainable agriculture.
Top Maoist Leader Madvi Hidma Killed in Encounter
Notorious Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was shot dead during an operation inside Papikonda National Park.
Red Fort Blast Case: Co-Conspirator Sent to NIA Custody
A Delhi court has handed over a key accused in the Red Fort blast case to the National Investigation Agency for further questioning.
CBSE Announces Class 10 & 12 Marks Allocation
The Central Board of Secondary Education has published the detailed marks distribution for the 2026 board examinations.
Al Falah University Founder Arrested
Enforcement Directorate officials have arrested Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, founder of Al Falah University, in a money-laundering case.
Karnataka Unveils First State-Developed Open-Source AI Device
Karnataka’s Chief Minister launched an AI device built entirely within the state, marking a major step in India’s technology sector.
Ujjain Simhastha Land Pooling Plan Withdrawn
The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled its proposed land pooling scheme for the Simhastha region following strong opposition by local residents and farmers.
Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away at 36
Popular Odia playback singer Humane Sagar has died at the age of 36, leaving the regional film and music industry in deep shock.
International News
Israeli Strike Kills 11 in Lebanon Refugee Camp
An Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee settlement in southern Lebanon has resulted in at least 11 deaths.
US House Approves Opening of Epstein Files
The US House of Representatives has voted to make the Jeffrey Epstein case files public after a shift in stance by former President Donald Trump.
Khashoggi’s Widow Seeks Apology from Saudi Crown Prince
The widow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has urged the Saudi Crown Prince to issue an apology for her husband’s murder.
UN Raises Concerns Over Bangladesh PM Hasina’s Death Sentence
The United Nations has criticized the death penalty handed to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling it unjust.
Iran Ends Visa-Free Entry for Indians
Iran has suspended visa-free access for Indian travellers due to increasing misuse of the facility. Indians can still enter with a regular visa.
NASA–SpaceX Launch Satellite to Track Global Oceans
NASA and SpaceX have successfully launched the Sentinel-6 satellite to measure rising sea levels across the world.
Sri Lanka Crosses Two Million Tourist Arrivals
Sri Lanka has registered over two million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a strong revival of its tourism sector.
India & UAE Strengthen Defence Ties at Dubai Airshow
India and the UAE have discussed expanding their defence partnership during the 2025 Dubai Air Show.
Sports News
India A Storms Into ACC Rising Stars Semifinals
India A defeated Oman to secure a place in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinals.
Gurpreet Singh Wins Silver at ISSF Championships
Olympian shooter Gurpreet Singh bagged a silver medal in the 25m Centre Pistol event at the ISSF World Championships.
India Wins Gold in Mixed 10m Air Rifle at Deaflympics
Indian shooters claimed the top spot in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle event at the Deaflympics.
Sikkim Gold Cup Begins in Gangtok
The annual Sikkim Gold Cup football tournament has officially begun in Gangtok.
Indian Women Boxers Advance at World Boxing Cup
India’s women’s boxing team has moved into multiple semifinal rounds at the World Boxing Cup.
Young Indian Cricketers Shine in Rising Stars Asia Cup
India’s youth cricket squad has delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament.
India Reaches Semis in All 20 Categories at Boxing Cup
A historic achievement—India has advanced to the semifinals across all 20 boxing categories this year.
Education News
CBSE Reveals Marks Split for 2026 Board Exams
The CBSE has released detailed subject-wise marks breakdowns for Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the 2026 boards.
Weather Update
Winter Conditions Deepen Across India
Temperatures continue to fall across the northern and central regions as winter tightens its grip. Light showers are likely in some southern and northeastern states.
Thought of the Day
English:
“The actions you take today decide the success you’ll see tomorrow. Stay focused and consistent.”
Hindi (सुविचार):
“आपका हर छोटा कदम आपको बड़ी सफलता के और करीब ले जाता है। निरंतर प्रयास करते रहें।”