SC GD Constable Result 2025 soon: Direct link!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the results and merit list of the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 shortly. Candidates who have taken the examination can log in to the official website, ssc.gov.in, to find out their results. As per the latest information, SSC GD Result 2025 is going to be released in the second week of June 2025.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025

To get their results, the candidates would have to take the following steps:

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in .

. Go to the "Result Section" on the home page.

Click the "Constable-GD" tab.

Click the link to the merit list.

Download and save the merit list as a PDF.

Passing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST)

Candidates who pass the written examination shall be eligible to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST). The dates of the PET/PST will be posted on the SSC website soon. Candidates only whose names come in the merit list will be deemed qualified for the physical test phase.

Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on previous trends and the difficulty level of the exam, anticipated cut-off marks for SSC GD Constable 2025 are as below:

UR (General): 145-155

OBC: 135-145

EWS: 138-148

SC: 130-140

ST: 120-130

ESM (Ex-Servicemen): 60-70

Recruitment Details

SSC GD Constable exam is a nationwide recruitment exam held in Computer-Based Exam (CBE) mode. A total of 53,690 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment process. The recruitment process consists of three phases:

Written examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical examination

Stay Updated

Candidates are also told to keep visiting the official SSC website regularly to get updates on the declaration of results, merit list, and dates for PET/PST. As the result is about to be declared, candidates can prepare themselves to go through the checking process of their scores and progress further in the selection.

