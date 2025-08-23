SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025 – Everything You Need to Know
The SBI Foundation has released the 13th batch of its flagship program, SBI Youth for India Fellowship, which will start in October 2025. The 13-month fully funded fellowship allows young professionals and graduates to work at the grassroots level, working with rural communities to frame sustainable solutions.
Eligibility Criteria
The SBI Youth for India Fellowship is now open to:
- SBI employees
- Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs)
- Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)
- Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan
To be considered, applicants should:
Be aged 21-32 years as of October 6, 2025
Join the Social Work and Research Centre (SWRC) in Tilonia, Rajasthan, on October 4, 2025, the orientation program
Fellowship Themes and Impact Areas
- SBI Youth for India Fellowship works with 12 thematic areas, which are:
- Rural Livelihood: Building rural lives through sustainable solutions
- Women's Empowerment: Empowering women to lead and succeed
- Education: Bridging learning gaps with creative solutions
- Environmental Protection: Conserving nature through preservation efforts
- Water Management: Cleaning and making water accessible to everyone
- Technology: Harnessing innovation for social transformation
- Alternate Energy: Propelling the transition towards renewable sources of energy
- Self-Governance: Fostering participatory governance and empowering locals
- Traditional Crafts: Preserving and fostering indigenous craftsmanship
- Social Entrepreneurship: Empowering changemakers with innovative solutions
- Food Security: Supporting sustainable agriculture and food distribution equity
- Health: Building healthcare systems and fostering wellness
Impact and Achievements
Since its launch in 2011, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship has:
- Established a network of 640 alumni
- Influenced more than 150,000 individuals across 250+ villages in 21 states
- Witnessed that almost 70% of alumni remain in development, public policy, academia, and governance
- Supported 100+ alumni to go on to study for higher education in social impact
- Facilitated 40+ alumni to start social ventures
How to Apply
To apply for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship, one can do the following:
- Visit the website at apply.youthforindia.org
- Enter their email ID and follow the application procedure
- Fill up the application form and submit it within the deadline
The special drive application deadline is September 11, 2025. Don't miss this chance to drive real change in rural life!
