SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025 – Everything You Need to Know

The SBI Foundation has released the 13th batch of its flagship program, SBI Youth for India Fellowship, which will start in October 2025. The 13-month fully funded fellowship allows young professionals and graduates to work at the grassroots level, working with rural communities to frame sustainable solutions.

Eligibility Criteria

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship is now open to:

SBI employees

Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs)

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan

To be considered, applicants should:

Be aged 21-32 years as of October 6, 2025

Join the Social Work and Research Centre (SWRC) in Tilonia, Rajasthan, on October 4, 2025, the orientation program

Fellowship Themes and Impact Areas

SBI Youth for India Fellowship works with 12 thematic areas, which are:

Rural Livelihood: Building rural lives through sustainable solutions

Women's Empowerment: Empowering women to lead and succeed

Education: Bridging learning gaps with creative solutions

Environmental Protection: Conserving nature through preservation efforts

Water Management: Cleaning and making water accessible to everyone

Technology: Harnessing innovation for social transformation

Alternate Energy: Propelling the transition towards renewable sources of energy

Self-Governance: Fostering participatory governance and empowering locals

Traditional Crafts: Preserving and fostering indigenous craftsmanship

Social Entrepreneurship: Empowering changemakers with innovative solutions

Food Security: Supporting sustainable agriculture and food distribution equity

Health: Building healthcare systems and fostering wellness

Impact and Achievements

Since its launch in 2011, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship has:

Established a network of 640 alumni

Influenced more than 150,000 individuals across 250+ villages in 21 states

Witnessed that almost 70% of alumni remain in development, public policy, academia, and governance

Supported 100+ alumni to go on to study for higher education in social impact

Facilitated 40+ alumni to start social ventures

How to Apply

To apply for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship, one can do the following:

Visit the website at apply.youthforindia.org

Enter their email ID and follow the application procedure

Fill up the application form and submit it within the deadline

The special drive application deadline is September 11, 2025. Don't miss this chance to drive real change in rural life!

