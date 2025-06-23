SBI Reopens Applications for 2,964 CBO Posts - Apply Before June 30

The State Bank of India has reopened the online application portal for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment process, providing 2964 opportunities in multiple SBI circles in India. The recruitment process involves 2600 regular vacancies and 364 backlog vacancies, targeting experienced banking professionals for employment in India's largest public sector bank.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 must fulfill the following criteria:

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on April 30, 2025, with age concession for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in the local language of the prescribed circle

Experience: At least 2 years of officer-level experience in a Scheduled Commercial Bank/Rural Regional Bank

Application Process:

Applications are to be submitted online on the SBI Careers website by following the steps below:

Go to the SBI Careers website and click on the "Apply Online" button below the CBO Recruitment 2025 notice.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Provide personal, educational, and experience information in the application form.

Upload scans of necessary documents, such as a passport-sized photograph, signature, and certificates.

Pay the application fee through online payment (Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates; nothing for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Selection Process:

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 selection process involves:

Online Test: Objective and descriptive sections to test English, bank-related knowledge, general awareness, and computer aptitude.

Document Screening: Checking of application information and experience certificates.

Interview: Evaluation of candidate's knowledge and skills.

Local Language Proficiency Test: Required in cases of candidates lacking local language proficiency proof.

Salary and Benefits:

The chosen candidates will get a starting basic pay of Rs 48,480, along with two advance increments, and other allowances by SBI norms.

Key Dates:

Application End Date: June 30, 2025

Online Test: Tentatively planned for July 2025

Release of Admit Card: Likely to be released in July 2025

Don't miss this chance to become a Circle-Based Officer with the State Bank of India. Apply online today and keep yourself informed about the latest notifications on the SBI Careers website.

