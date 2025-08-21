SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon, Know How to Check and Cut-off Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to declare the SBI PO Prelims result shortly on its official portal, sbi.co.in. Test aspirants can see their results by logging in with their registration number or roll number, date of birth, and verification code.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

To download the SBI PO Prelims result, test takers can proceed as follows:

Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

. Click on 'Join SBI' and choose 'Current Openings'.

Search for the 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers' tab.

Click on the SBI PO Result option.

Provide the necessary credentials such as registration number or roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Download the result and save a copy for future use.

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off Marks

Along with the result, SBI will also declare the category-wise cut-off marks of the prelims exam. Candidates can find their qualification and know whether they have cleared the prelims exam or not.

Selection Process

The selection process of SBI PO includes three steps:

Phase I: Preliminary Exam

Phase II: Mains Exam

Phase III: Psychometric Test, Interview, and Group Exercises

Calculation of Scores

The scores are computed based on the following:

One mark for every correct response

Negative marking for incorrect responses (one-fourth of the marks allotted to a specific question)

No penalty for unattempts

No negative marking for the subjective portion of the mains examination

By remaining in touch with current information and by following the procedure to verify the result, candidates are able to find their SBI PO Prelims result and proceed further in the selection process.