‘Recipe to harm Constitution’, Kapil Sibal on bills to oust arrested PM, CMs

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Calling it a recipe for 'insidious decay' of the Constitution, former Law Minister and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Thursday deprecated the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at checking tainted heads of governments from running their administrations from jail.

“If they manage to muster majority support for the bill, then the government will succeed in its draconian objective,” Sibal told IANS.

They should refrain from doing so as this would amount to exposing the Constitution -- created after years of freedom struggle -- to termites for insidious decay, he said.

“Some people in power think they are going to remain in power forever and keep arresting Opposition leaders. Has any action been taken against any ruling party’s minister?” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, that was hailed by the ruling BJP and its allies as a historic step reflecting the government’s “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption.

However, the Opposition branded it “anti-justice, unconstitutional, and irrational,” warning that it carries immense potential for misuse against political opponents and could pave the way for autocracy.

HM Shah said the bill aims to “elevate the declining level of morality in public life and bring integrity to politics”.

He said the bill will set new benchmarks of probity and integrity in public life, as it applies to even the highest constitutional posts of the country, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

The bill, sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament for scrutiny, has provisions for ousting the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers if they have been arrested for 30 successive days.

In his X post, HM Shah said that he introduced a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, which ensures that those on constitutional posts like the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and ministers of the Central and state governments cannot run the government while in jail.

