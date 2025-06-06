SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon: Check Junior Associate Exam Scorecard at sbi.co.in

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is expected to be declared by the State Bank of India (SBI) soon. All the candidates who took the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains test on April 10 and 12, 2025, are expected to view their results on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Exam Details

The SBI Clerk Mains test had a total of 190 questions, with a maximum of 200 marks, which covered the following topics:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Computer Aptitude

Result Announcement

Though the date and time of the result announcement are not finalized, candidates can find out their results by logging in using their registration number and date of birth. The result will be uploaded in PDF format, and candidates can download their scorecard after logging in.¹ ²

Steps to Download Result

To download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025, candidates can use the following steps³:

Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Go to the Careers section.

Click on Recruitment Results.

Choose the post, department, and year.

Click on the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 link.

Download the PDF for reference.

Vacancies and Salary

This recruitment drive will cover around 13,735 Junior Associate posts all over the country. The salary plan for SBI Clerks is as follows:

Basic Pay: INR 26,730

Dearness Allowance: INR 7,111

House Accommodation: INR 2,862

Transport Allowance: INR 850

Special Allowance: INR 7,083

Next Steps

The candidates successful in the main examination shall be put through a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) before the final appointment. The last merit list shall be drawn based on marks obtained in the main examination.

