RRB RPF Constable Result 2025 Out Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to declare the results of the RPF Constable test, an important milestone for candidates who want a career in the railway industry. The Computer-Based Test (CBT), conducted from March 2 to 18, 2025, has been a major milestone in the selection process. In this article, we will give an overview of the RPF Constable result, how to check the result, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and cutoff marks.

How to Check the RPF Constable Result: A Step-by-Step Guide

To check the RPF Constable result, candidates can simply follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the RRBs, rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the RPF Constable result link on the homepage.

The outcome will be shown in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of successful candidates.

Candidates can look up their roll numbers in the PDF and download their outcomes for further reference.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): What to Expect

The candidates who pass the CBT will be subjected to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The tests are aimed at measuring the physical skills and stamina of the candidates. PET/PMT will be a deciding phase of the selection process, and candidates should prepare accordingly.

RPF Constable Cutoff Marks: Understanding the Qualifying Criteria

The RPF Constable examination cutoff marks have been laid down for various categories. The qualifying standards are as follows:

General, OBC, and Unreserved categories: 35% marks

SC/ST categories: 30% marks

These cutoff marks will establish the eligibility of candidates for further processing to the next stage of the selection procedure.

Merit List and Scorecard: A Detailed Overview

The RPF Constable merit list will include the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. With the result, the scorecard will also be published, which will show specific details regarding the performance of the candidates in the CBT. Merit lists and scorecards will serve as critical documents for candidates to evaluate their performance and get ready for the subsequent stages.

Staying Informed: Tips for Candidates

Applicants are recommended to visit the official website of the RRBs regularly to obtain updates on the declaration of results and other essential notifications. Keeping themselves updated will enable them to prepare for the subsequent phases of the selection process and avoid missing any vital information.

Preparation is Key: Tips for Success

Aspirants who clear the PET/PMT must prepare themselves for the physical exams. They can work on enhancing their physical stamina, agility, and power to excel in the exams. If candidates prepare well and have the right attitude, they can achieve success in the RPF Constable recruitment process.

By adhering to these rules and being well-informed, candidates can go through the RPF Constable result process confidently and take one major step towards a career in the railways.

