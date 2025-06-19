RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Download Now

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially declared that the RRB NTPC undergraduate exam city intimation slip can be downloaded from today onwards. The exam city details can be viewed by candidates on the official websites of RRBs by logging in using their user ID, password, and captcha code.

Key Points to Note

Exam City Intimation Slip: The RRB NTPC exam city slip will include the test city allotted to candidates, wherein they will be allotted their exam center.

Travel Pass: With the release of the exam city intimation slip, the RRB NTPC undergraduate travel pass will be released as well.

Exam Dates: The CBT 1 exam for Undergraduate posts is going to be held from June 29 to July 21, 2025.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025

To download the RRB NTPC exam city intimation slip, follow the steps below:

Visit the Official Website: Proceed to the region-wise official RRB websites.

Click on the Exam City Link: Click on the "RRB NTPC UG exam city link" and submit the necessary credentials.

Download City Slip: The RRB NTPC undergraduate city slip will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep it safe for future use.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

The officer admit card of RRB NTPC for Undergraduate posts will be available from June 25, 2025, onwards. Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Visit the region-wise official RRB websites.

Click on the Admit Card Link: Click on the "CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter" tab.

Enter Login Credentials: Enter the user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth) to get the admit card.

Download Admit Card: The RRB NTPC admit card will be shown on the screen. Click the print option and take a printout for later reference.

Important Dates

Exam City Intimation Slip Release Date: Today onwards

Release Date of June 25, 2025, onwards

Exam Dates from June 29 to July 21, 2025

The candidates should keep monitoring the official RRB websites from time to time for information and download their exam city intimation slip and admit card accordingly.

