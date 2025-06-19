Delhi University PG Admissions 2025: First Seat Allotment List Out – Accept Seat By June 20

Delhi University has started the seat allotment process for its postgraduate (PG) courses for the 2025–26 academic year. The first list, based on CUET PG 2025 scores and preferences submitted by candidates, was released on June 17 at 5 PM on the official portal — pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

🔍 Key Details:

Last date to accept the allotted seat: June 20, 2025 (by 4:59 PM)

Fee payment deadline: June 22, 2025 (by 4:59 PM)

Document verification: June 17 to June 21

📝 Steps to Check Your Allotment:

Visit: pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Go to the ‘Round 1 CSAS Result’ or ‘PG Admission 2025-2026’ section.

View your allotment and choose to freeze (keep your seat) or upgrade (wait for a better option).

Note: If you're allotted your top choice, you won’t be able to upgrade in future rounds.

📅 Upcoming Counselling Rounds:

Second allotment list: June 24

Mid-entry window: July 2–4 (for new applicants)

Third round: July 8 (includes CW, sports, and performance-based quotas)

👧 Special Quota for Single Girl Child:

DU has introduced a supernumerary seat in every PG programme for single girl children. Already, 1,131 candidates have applied under this quota.

📄 Documents Needed for Admission:

CUET PG 2025 admit card

Class 10 & 12 marksheets

Graduation degree certificate

Valid ID proof

Recent passport-size photos

Caste/reservation certificate (if applicable)

Delhi University aims to ensure a fair and inclusive admission process through CUET-based merit and new initiatives like the single girl child quota.