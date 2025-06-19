Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Your Hall Ticket at  joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has officially released the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment examination, which will be conducted from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The candidates who have submitted the application form for the examination can download their hall ticket now through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Exam Details

Exam Timing: 60 minutes

Exam Dates: June 30 to July 3, 2025

How to Download Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025

To download the admit card, candidates need to follow these steps:

Official Website Visit: Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in .

. Candidate Login: Go to the candidate login area on the home page.

Enter Credentials: Enter your credentials and submit.

Download Admit Card: Verify your admit card shown on the screen and download it.

Printout: Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Release Dates for Other Categories:

Indian Army has also released admit card release dates for other categories:

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass): June 18, 2025

Agniveer (Technical): June 19, 2025

Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass) and Agniveer GD (Women Military Police): June 23, 2025

Soldier Technical (NA) and Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist): June 24, 2025

Sepoy (Pharma), JCO RT, JCO Catering, and Havildar Svy Auto Carto: June 25, 2025

Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) and Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) - Typing Test: June 26, 2025

The candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for updates and download their admit cards accordingly.

