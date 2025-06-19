RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Check Download Link and Exam Dates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started releasing the RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 for Undergraduate posts from today onwards. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now check their allotted exam city. As per the official schedule, the city intimation slip is released 10 days before the exam date, and is now available on the respective region-wise RRB websites.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for RRB NTPC UG posts will be conducted from June 29 to July 21, 2025. The RRB NTPC admit cards will be available for download starting from June 25, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG 2025: Where to Check Exam City Slip

Candidates can check their exam city details by logging in to the official regional RRB websites. A direct link for the city notification will also be provided here once it is activated.

To access the exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their User ID, Password, and Captcha Code on the login page.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025

Follow the steps below to download your RRB NTPC UG exam city slip:

Visit the official website of your respective RRB region (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in )

) Click on the link that says ‘RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation’

Log in using your credentials – User ID, Password, and Captcha

Your exam city details will appear on the screen

Download and save the slip for future reference

Important Dates: RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025